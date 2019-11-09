Conor McGregor rips “quitter” Abubakar Nurmagomedov over submission loss at UFC Moscow

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is obviously watching today’s UFC Moscow event, as he recently took to Twitter to slam Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Abubakar, who is the cousin of undefeated lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, suffered a first round submission loss to David Zawada on the preliminary card of today’s event in Moscow, Russia.

Immediately following the bouts conclusion, Conor McGregor took to social media in an effort to roast the Russian for his loss.

”Nurmagotaptap” McGregor wrote in his first tweet.

He followed that up with:

”Hahahaha shite bags!”

The brash Irishman would deliver a third and final tweet aimed at Abubakar, this before deleting all of the attacks.

”He tapped his forehead. You can punch his forehead. He quit. One quitter exposed. Abubakar Nurmagoemdov. Forever a failure.”

Conor McGregor would hop back on Twitter to deliver one last insult.

Console him. Then tell him he’s cut. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 9, 2019

”Console him. Then tell him he’s cut.”

McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Photo via Daily Express

’Mystic Mac’ has been calling for an immediate rematch with ’The Eagle’ ever since the loss, but it does not appear as though he will get his wish.

Khabib recently told reporters that Tony Ferguson is 95% his next opponent while adding that Conor McGregor would have to win ten straight fights for a rematch.

McGregor is expected to make his highly anticipated return on January 18, 2020, possibly against Donald Cerrone.