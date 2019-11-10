Nate Diaz shares photo of the moment Jorge Masvidal realized he didn’t want to be in the fight

Nate Diaz has shared a photo of the moment he claims Jorge Masvidal no longer wanted to be in their fight at UFC 244 in New York.

The ‘Stockton Slugger’ suffered a third round TKO loss to ‘Gamebred’ in the headliner of last weekend’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden.

The highly anticipated welterweight fight was stopped by the cage side doctor between rounds three and four due to lacerations near Diaz’s right eye.

With the victory, Jorge Masvidal was awarded the promotions new BMF Title. Following the controversial stoppage, both Nate Diaz and ‘Gamebred’ said they wanted to run the fight back.

However, at the post-fight press conference UFC President Dana White revealed he had “no interest” in booking an immediate rematch between Diaz and Masvidal.

Those comments resulted in Nate Diaz announcing that he was once again stepping away from the fight game.

Most recently the Stockton native took to Twitter where he shared the following photo of the moment he claims Jorge Masvidal knew that he no longer wanted to be in the fight.

This is the time in the fight

where him and I realized he didn’t wanna be in this fight anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ehiw5ryObG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 10, 2019

Jorge Masvidal has yet to respond to this recent post from Nate Diaz, but rest assured a response is coming.

Prior to his loss to ’Gamebred’, the youngest Diaz brother was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Meanwhile, Masvidal’s win over Diaz at UFC 244 marked his third in a row, as he had previously defeated both Darren Till and Ben Askren by way of knockout.

