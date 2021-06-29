Khabib Nurmagomedov says Dana White and the UFC still want him to fight again

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC president Dana White and co. still want him to fight in the Octagon again.

Nurmagomedov first revealed his intentions to retire from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. After taking several months to consider his future, Nurmagomedov vacated his title earlier this year and retired from the sport. However, even though “The Eagle” is no longer flying, it isn’t stopping White and the rest of the UFC’s top executives from trying to convince the Russian to fight one more time.

Speaking to UFC Russia, Nurmagomedov admitted that White still holds out hope for him to fight again, and said that the UFC bossman recently made another overture to his camp.

“You know, a few days ago, I don’t know whether I can go on record, (Ali) Abdelaziz called me a few weeks ago. He asked me, ‘Do you know what Dana White asked me?’ and told me (that Dana said), ‘Why does Khabib never ask me how much money I can offer for his return?’ I asked Abdelaziz, ‘This is the question for me through you or what?’ And he told me, ‘Nah, Dana just asked,'” Nurmagomedov said.

As far as Nurmagomedov goes, though, no amount of money will change his mind.

“Look, I am really not interested. We went down this road. I said and did everything I wanted. I made the decision. However, (White) is not giving up. Not even Dana but the entire UFC headquarters in Las Vegas. They assume I inflate my price or prepare my agenda for future negotiations. I left, ‘But come on guys, change my mind give me money or something.’ It feels like that for me. I believe they will understand me and my choice eventually,” Nurmagomedov said.

