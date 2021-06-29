Ali Abdelaziz says Kayla Harrison is “Ronda Rousey 6.0.”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that his client, PFL women’s lightweight star Kayla Harrison, is “Ronda Rousey 6.0.”

Harrison is currently running through the field in the PFL season three women’s lightweight tournament and looks to be one of the best female fighters in the sport right now. A former Olympic gold medalist in judo, Harrison’s MMA career has always — fairly or unfairly — been compared to Rousey’s since she was also an Olympic gold medal judoka before turning over to mixed martial arts. Since making the transition to MMA in 2018, Harrison is a perfect 10-0 in MMA with eight wins by stoppage. She has been dominating everyone in her weight class, and she doesn’t appear to be on the verge of losing any time soon.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Harrison’s manager Abdelaziz praised his client, suggesting that she is everything that Rousey was supposed to be, only even better than Rousey was.

“I truly believe today Kayla Harrison is the baddest woman in any room. No disrespect to anybody. There’s a lot of women out there that are amazing, but I think she’s a different breed. She’s everything that Ronda Rousey is supposed to be. She’s Ronda Rousey 6.0. She’s Ronda Rousey — Ronda did a lot of things for this sport, I respect Ronda — but the people’s expectation of Ronda was so high. Guess what? Anybody can expect the same thing from Kayla, but at a much, much higher level,” Abdelaziz said.

Harrison is currently contracted to PFL and will be looking to win the women’s lightweight tournament and take home the $1 million grand prize. She becomes a free agent at the end of this season, and it will be interesting to see if Harrison decides to join the UFC and really start to prove that she belongs in the same conversation with legends like Rousey.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Kayla Harrison is an evolved version of Ronda Rousey?