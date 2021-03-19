Dana White makes it official, Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired 29-0

UFC President Dana White made the official announcement this evening that Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from MMA with a record of 29-0.

Nurmagomedov had announced his retirement from fighting immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The Russian superstar had cited the recent death of his father as the reason for hanging up the gloves.

Despite that, Dana White continued to hold out hope that Khabib Nurmagomedov would decide to come back and at the very least attempt to improve his overall record to a perfect 30-0.

However, that all changed this evening when White announced that he was throwing in the towel.

“29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.” – Dana White shared on Twitter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will undoubtedly go down as the greatest lightweight champion in history. During his run of excellence, ‘The Eagle’ earned stoppage victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and the aforementioned Gaethje.

Dana White and company have yet to reveal who will fight for the now officially vacant lightweight world title.

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are set to collide in the near future and Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are also slated to rematch later this summer.

