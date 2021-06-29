Gilbert Burns breaks down upcoming matchup with Stephen Thompson at UFC 264: “We have a very different style”

Gilbert Burns broke down his upcoming matchup with Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, saying that “we have a very different style.”

Burns and Thompson meet in the co-main event of next weekend’s UFC 264 pay-per-view blockbuster event. This is a very important fight at 170lbs as both Burns and Thompson are ranked in the top-five of the division and looking to get closer to a title shot. Burns, of course, lost in his chance to become the UFC welterweight champion earlier this year when he was knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, but Thompson hasn’t fought the champ yet and knows a win over Burns could get him where he wants to go. It’s a very fun fight between two fighters who are among the very best the 170lbs weight class has to offer.

Speaking to AG Fight ahead of UFC 264, Burns broke down his upcoming matchup with Thompson. Take a look at what “Durinho” says he sees happening in their upcoming fight.

“We have a very different style. For a long time, he hasn’t fought anyone like me like that, the guy who may have a similar style, but it’s not that much, was Anthony Pettis, but he kicks a lot more than me, but he doesn’t have wrestling like me. The most similar is (Tyron) Woodley, with a takedown, good, heavy hand. Because I fight for a long time at lightweight I think I have an advantage against these guys in speed. I’ve never fought a striker who moves like him. He’s dangerous to me, but I’m dangerous to him too. I’m sharpening everything, so I’ve been working on getting several weapons. Good things are coming,” Burns said.

