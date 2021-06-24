Kevin Lee wants Sean Brady fight rebooked for UFC 265 after pulling out of UFC 264 due to a “minor” rib injury

Kevin Lee is disappointed he won’t be making the walk to the Octagon on July 10 at UFC 264.

Lee was set to move back up to welterweight to face Sean Brady in a highly-anticipated bout. Yet, on Thursday, Brady revealed Lee was out of the fight due to an injury which Lee confirmed to BJPENN.com.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting Kevin Lee July 10th from my understanding he has suffered an injury and had to to pull out of the fight. My team is hoping to Rebook the fight for august. Thank you to all my family friends and fans who support me this is just a speed bump on my journey to being champ,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

After Brady’s post, BJPENN.com reached out to Kevin Lee where he confirmed he was out of the fight due to a rib injury. The good news is that Lee said over text that the injury is “minor.”

With the injury being a minor one, Lee says he’s looking to return in August and wants to be on UFC 265 which is on August 7.

“I’m looking to fight August 7. I hope they rebook the Brady fight for that day,” Lee said over text to BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton.

The news is no doubt disappointing for Lee who was coming off two knee surgeries. He also hadn’t fought since March of 2020 where he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. But, the good news is that the injury will not keep him out long, and “The Motown Phenom” is hoping to rebook the Brady fight. It’s a key fight for the welterweight division where the winner would get a top-10 opponent. For Lee, it’s also another shot to prove he belongs at welterweight after coming up short against Rafael dos Anjos in 2019.

