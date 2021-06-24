Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

In the main event of UFC Vegas 30, Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov meet in a battle of top-five heavyweights. Gane is the -157 favorite while the Russian is a +130 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Volkov will pull off the upset as his striking and range will be too much for Gane.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov:

Tim Johnson, Bellator heavyweight: I think Volkov. I fought him and he’s such a dangerous striker and hard to get inside on him which Gane will struggle with.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Gane. He’s well-rounded and is super athletic he has power and can wrestle. I think he will actually wrestle Volkov.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Volkov is the better striker and will use his reach to just jab Gane and not let him get inside.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: Volkov. He is really dangerous and Gane hasn’t fought someone as good as Volkov.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I think Volkov. He has the experience edge and should be able to use his size and striking to keep Gane at bay.

Jared Vanderaa, UFC heavyweight: I like Gane. I think he’s the better striker but I actually think he will use his wrestling in the fight as he saw what Blades did to Volkov.

Aleksa Camur, UFC light heavyweight: Gane has looked good in the UFC and he’s explosive while Volkov has that range. I’ll say Volkov in a very close fight, it’s such a close one that could go either way.

***

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Eryk Anders, Jared Vanderaa

Fighters picking Alexander Volkov: Tim Johnson, Renato Moicano, Ike Villanueva, Tyson Nam, Aleksa Camur

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 30 main event between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov?