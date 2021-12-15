Kevin Lee says Diego Sanchez will probably be his first opponent in Eagle FC: ‘I’m going to kick his head into the third row’

Kevin Lee is the newest fighter to sign with Eagle FC and his debut fight is being closed to begin made.

Lee was shockingly released from the UFC late last month and on Wednesday, Khabib Nurmagomedov officially signed Lee to a multi-fight contract. “The Motown Phenom” will have his debut on March 11 and according to Lee, he will likely be fighting Diego Sanchez.

“They spoke to me about Diego Sanchez, so I might go ahead and do that one… The first Ultimate Fighter is known for putting on great fights, he’s going to go out there swinging and you know you’ll get a great fight out of him,” Lee said. “He’s not afraid to fight anybody, it just makes a lot of sense, it makes sense for him, it makes sense for me. We’ll probably get that one done.”

If Lee does fight Sanchez in his debut, it will be the main event of the card. He isn’t sure if it will be three or five rounds, but he makes it clear he doesn’t care. Instead, he is confident he will finish Sanchez and beat him up badly.

“I’m going to kick his head into the third row,” Lee explained. “Eagle FC has this beautiful white hexagon, so I’ll bloody that up, write my name on it and then put him out of his misery.”

Should Lee get his hand raised over Sanchez in his debut fight at Eagle FC he hopes it earns him a title shot in his new weight class of 165lbs. Lee believes he is the best at 165lbs which is part of the reason why he signed with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion.

“I think everybody in the world agrees that spot is mine. I was the hottest free agent that just got taken off the market. I’ll be ready for the title soon, we will see how that all plays out.”

