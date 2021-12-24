Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from Belal Muhammad: “You number one bullsh*t, I need 1 minute to take your head”

Khamzat Chimaev has laughed off Belal Muhammad after the latter challenged him to a welterweight showdown.

It’s been said by UFC president Dana White that nobody wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev and based on recent evidence, there’s every chance that’s true. “Borz” is already 4-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in 2022, many fans and pundits believe there’s a good chance he will compete for the welterweight title.

In order to get to that point, though, he has to win one or two more bouts and really cement his status as one of the best 170-pounders on the planet.

Someone who also believes they fall into that category is none other than Belal Muhammad, who is coming off the back of a nice win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson last weekend.

Muhammad previously said the following about a match-up with Chimaev.

“It makes sense for anybody in the division,” Muhammad said. “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable. They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat him, I steal all of his hype, and I think it’s worth more than beating anybody ranked in the division. Beating him is probably worth more than beating Colby Covington just because of all the hype he has right now.”

Now, Khamzat Chimaev has given Muhammad what he wants – a response, as well as an apparent acceptance of his challenge.

@bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jOFcf2j4Ue — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

