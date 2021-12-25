Justin Gaethje responds after being dubbed a fraud by Charles Oliveira: “My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country”

Justin Gaethje has issued a fiery response after being dubbed a fraud by reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) successfully defended his 155lbs title for the first time earlier this month at UFC 269 when he submitted Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke in round three (see that here).

Prior to that contest, former interim title holder Justin Gaethje made some questionable remarks about ‘Do Bronx’, suggesting the Brazilian champion was a “quitter”. However, in the immediate aftermath of Oliveira’s win, ‘The Highlight’ was seen backstage congratulating Charles with the words: “That was f*cking awesome! Nothing but respect”.

From there, Justin Gaethje went on to speak with reporters where he once again congratulated Charles Oliveira for his brilliant performance, but then added that he “couldn’t wait to break his face”.

That switch in personalities did not sit well with ‘Do Bronx’ who proceeded to dub ‘The Highlight’ as being a fraud on MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca.

“The guy is talking a bunch of crap the entire time, and when we meet face-to-face he says he has all the respect for me and what I do… Two minutes later he’s saying he’ll break my face and saying a bunch of stuff. These guys hype things up and try to sell the fight with something they are not. If you’re a humble guy, if you’re a respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy that talks crap, you have to sell the fight talking crap the entire time, to my face and behind my back.”

Charles Oliveira continued:

“These 10 [consecutive] wins I got, I’m only worried about what I can bring to the game, not what my opponents can bring, and I believe it will continue that way. I’m not worried about what Justin Gaethje, if it is against him, can bring. But [instead] what I can bring to the game. A striker, a jiu-jitsu guy, an MMA fighter, that’s what I’ll bring. Boldness and joy inside the cage. I’m happy and I have cardio. That’s what matters.”

As noted by Charles Oliveira above, he is not one hundred percent committed to fighting Justin Gaethje in his next time out. ‘Do Bronx’ recently said that he is willing to “wait” for Conor McGregor to serve as his next opponent.

‘The Highlight’ clearly caught word of Oliviera’s remarks, and proceeded to issue the following fiery response at the UFC’s reigning lightweight champion.

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country @ufc #uhvaimorrer https://t.co/MjpvEv0Qy8 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 24, 2021

“@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country!”

Do you think we will see Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje throw down in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!