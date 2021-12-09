Kevin Holland confirms interest in fighting Nick Diaz next: “I been waiting to slap the ‘slap man’ since I was on Contender Series”

Kevin Holland has confirmed that he’s interested in the idea of taking on MMA veteran Nick Diaz in his next fight.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Kevin Holland since the start of 2021. He went from 5-0 last year to 0-2 with one no contest since March, completing a pretty dramatic fall from grace. His plan now seems to be a shift down to welterweight but if that doesn’t happen, he’s also open to staying at middleweight for a bout with a very specific opponent – Nick Diaz.

As per Holland himself, a showdown with the Stockton sensation is something he’s been thinking about for quite some time.

“I been waiting to slap the slap man since I was on (Dana White’s) Contender Series,” Holland said, in a text. “We had a little run in. I think it’s a fight the fans will want the commentators to just shut up and listen to the punches landing and our mouths flapping.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Nick Diaz is the definition of an enigma in mixed martial arts and even that may be an understatement. The 38-year-old returned to the Octagon after six years away back in September for a long-awaited rematch against fellow legend Robbie Lawler. While he may have lost the contest, he certainly put up a good fight for as long as it lasted.

Of course, taking on someone like Kevin Holland is a completely different ball game, regardless of how many fights he’s failed to win this year.

Do you think there’s a chance the UFC will actually book Kevin Holland vs Nick Diaz? If so, who do you consider to be the favourite and would it be positioned on a PPV main card or a Fight Night main event? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!