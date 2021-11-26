Kevin Holland announces drop down to UFC welterweight division

Former UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has announced that he will be dropping down to the welterweight division in 2022.

Holland took to his social media this week to officially confirm that he is indeed dropping down to 170lbs next year. For Holland, he has competed in the welterweight division on the regional circuit in the past, but since joining the UFC he has competed at 185lbs.

Kevin Holland: In 2022 I’m taking my talents to the 170lb division with the help of @iconmeals! SIMPLE. CONVENIENT, FRESH, & AFFORDABLE MEALS TO KEEP YOU ON TRACK EVEN AFTER THANKSGIVING! #iconmeals

Holland (21-7, 1 NC) has been in the UFC since 2018 and he has an 8-4, 1 NC record overall while fighting exclusively in the UFC middleweight division. Holland is coming off of a No Contest with Kyle Daukaus in his last fight, a match that ended under controversial circumstances when an accidental clash of heads led to the stoppage. Overall, Holland is winless in his last three fights after having just won five straight fights before that.

Holland is a great fighter, but he has decided that he can’t compete for a title at 185lbs going up against the bigger, stronger wrestlers in the weight class. Holland certainly has the skills necessary to make noise at 170lbs, especially since he will be closer in size to his opponents. It seems like a good move for Holland to make this move down to welterweight at this point in his UFC career as he doesn’t appear to be going anywhere in the middleweight division. The only issue is that this rematch with Daukaus won’t happen now due to Holland switching weight classes, but Daukaus will likely be ok with moving on and fighting other contenders at middleweight.

Do you think Kevin Holland will be more successful fighting in the UFC welterweight division?