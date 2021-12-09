Charles Oliveira reacts after Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts he will drop his title to Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prediction that Dustin Poirier will beat him at UFC 269.

This Saturday night, Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year. Between their respective journeys to the top and how talented they are, this has the potential to be one of the best lightweight contests we’ve seen in quite some time.

Alas, after hearing that former 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov would be backing Poirier to get the job done, Charles Oliveira was quick to let The Schmo know that the thoughts of “The Eagle” don’t matter all too much to him.

“I don’t really care about this talk,” Oliveira said. “People can think whatever they want. Every time someone tells me I’m gonna lose I go there and prove them that they’re wrong and I get the W.”

“To be honest, I don’t care what Khabib says,” Oliveira explained. “He can say whatever he wants. He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

Quotes via MMA News

Khabib certainly enjoys keeping an eye on what’s happening in the UFC despite being retired from competitive mixed martial arts, and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not his prediction comes to fruition.

As Oliveira states, though, it isn’t going to factor into how he performs, because people have been made to look silly for writing “Do Bronx” off for years now.

