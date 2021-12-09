Tyson Fury slams Jake Paul for recent trash talk: “Him and his brother are two sh*thouse pussies and they could never live in my world”

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is sick and tired of listening to Jake Paul run his mouth.

Paul (4-0) was slated to fight Tyson’s half brother Tommy on December 18th. Unfortunately for fight fans, the bout was recently called off after Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In the lead up to the proposed contest ‘The Problem Child’ did his best to rattle Tommy, John and Tyson Fury with his infamous trash talk.

While most of the verbal jabs thrown by Jake Paul were relatively harmless, they clearly struck a nerve with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Tyson Fury slammed the YouTube sensation and his older brother Logan in a recent interview with ‘Behind The Gloves’:

“Jake Paul can go suck a dick for all I care, next.” Fury said when asked about Paul’s recent comments. “Pussy. I don’t want to know. I’m not interested. Him and his brother are two sh*thouse pussies and they could never live in my world. Because they’re f*cking bitches at the end of the day aren’t they? And that’s it, get f*cked.”

On Tuesday the WBC announced that they have ordered Tyson Fury (31-0-1) to face the interim WBC heavyweight champion in Dillian Whyte next.

As for Jake Paul, boxing’s ‘Problem Child’ is now set to rematch former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on December 18th in Tampa Bay.

