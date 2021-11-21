Kayla Harrison excited to prove to Dana White she is “worth the investment”

Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is excited to prove to UFC president Dana White that she is “worth the investment”.

Harrison is one of the most dominant female MMA fighters on the planet right now, and she recently became a free agent following her latest tournament win in the PFL. For Harrison, she has won two tournaments at women’s 155lbs now in PFL and she has been incredibly dominant throughout the way. It is getting to the point now where she is such a massive betting favorite for her fights that some fans find it is a waste of time for her to be in PFL, rather than in the UFC, where she would have much tougher competition.

For Harrison, she is listening to the UFC, the PFL, and other promotions as she is a free agent and looking forward to making the very best decision for her MMA career. For many fans, the best decision would be for her to join the UFC and eventually fight UFC women’s featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Harrison admitted that she has interest in the UFC, and knows she has to prove herself to White.

“Dana has said a lot of things before. It’s my job. If I want to fight in the UFC some day, if I want to fight at featherweight for the UFC some day, then it’s my job to prove to him that I’m worth the investment and I’m worth the risk,” Harrison said.

“All I can do is to continue to go out there and be so dominant and continue be so good that you can’t ignore me. I know that I’ll do that. He says a lot of stuff and I know that I’m going to make him eat his words and he’ll smile when he does it and it will be great. I’m not worried about it. That time is coming.”

Do you think Dana White will eventually sign Kayla Harrison to fight in the UFC and do you think she will ultimately be worth the investment?