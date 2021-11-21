Loopy Godinez reacts following victory in third UFC fight in the last six weeks

UFC women’s strawweight Loopy Godinez reacted following her victory in what was her third UFC fight in the last six weeks.

Godinez has become a bit of a throwback fighter for the UFC matchmakers in recent months as she keeps taking these short-notice fights when the promotion calls on her. Last month, Godinez defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez in what was a fantastic performance. She then turned around on one week’s notice and dropped a decision to Luana Carolina up a weight class. Despite losing her last fight, Godinez had no problem taking another fight on short notice, this time against Loma Looknboonmee at UFC Vegas 43. When Cheyanne Vlismas pulled out due to COVID-19 and the UFC needed someone to step up on short notice to take the fight, Godinez had absolutely no problem saying yes to it.

It turned out to be a good decision for Godinez, who defeated Lookboonmee via unanimous decision by utilizing her strong wrestling game. Godinez improved to 2-2 overall in the UFC with the win, and following the fight, reacted to the W on social media.

Loopy Godinez: Believe you can fly !! Thank you for all the love and support , I got so many people behind me since day one and we keep growing, thank you ! I step in the cage alone but this is a team effort and I wouldn’t want to do it with out you guys !! We growing and learning together , I wouldn’t want to change a thing . #teamloopy thank you I appreciate you guys every single one of you… Thank you to my opponent , great fight

It will be interesting to see what is next for Godinez, but you can expect her to get a step up in competition after winning this fight and doing the UFC a solid along the way.

