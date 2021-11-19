Kayla Harrison makes motivations clear amid free agency, ‘I don’t fight to be rich or famous’

Kayla Harrison is in search of a fighting home. Whether old or new, she has her priorities set and isn’t willing to settle for anything less.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Harrison most recently capped off another dominant run through the PFL’s 155-pound lightweight season to extend her record to 12-0 and claim another million-dollar title. Ultimately, it could end up being the last time we see her in the PFL cage as she currently tests free agency.

“I said before the season was over that I know the PFL and Ali were trying to get a deal done before the finals – it didn’t come to fruition,” Kayla Harrison told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “I just made it very clear that I would be happy to stay there for a certain amount of money. Legacy is so important to me, it is the thing to me. I don’t fight to be famous, I don’t fight to be rich, I don’t fight for anything other than I want to be the best in the world and I love the pursuit of greatness. That’s my passion. Being able to use the platform to do good things for the world, that’s what motivates me.

“But my life has also changed drastically in the last year and a half. I have other responsibilities now that I have to put into play. It’s not just about selfishly what’s best for me and what I want, I have to think about my family now and that weighs heavy on my mind and my heart. So it’s gonna play a role in where I go and what I do.”

Bellator MMA and the UFC are the clear other options for Kayla Harrison going forward. Prior to even reaching either stage, plenty of discussions has been had regarding how she’d fair against champions Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Amanda Nunes.

The 31-year old Harrison became a mother in the aforementioned timespan when adopting her niece. Having conquered all available challengers in the PFL, it’s no surprise that financial benefits would be her biggest need from the PFL if she were to return.

“I’m very confident that I can do it all,” she said. “I’m confident I can make everything I want to happen, happen and it might not be on everyone else’s timeline, but I know that I can make it happen on my timeline, whatever that looks like. If it’s tomorrow, six months from now, I have the utmost faith in my coaches, my team, my manager, and me to create the legacy I want while still getting paid. I think I can have it all, which may be crazy, but I have that belief. I know I work hard, I know I deserve it, and I’ll get there.”