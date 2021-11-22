Sean Strickland not interested in fighting Darren Till, shares two ideal opponents for his next fight

Sean Strickland is not interested in fighting Darren Till, but he’s provided two ideal opponents for his next UFC appearance.

Strickland (24-3 MMA) was slated to compete against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold earlier this month at UFC 268. Unfortunately, ‘Rocky’ was forced to pullout of the contest due to injury and Sean was removed from the card.

Still waiting to be rebooked, it was recently revealed that Sean Strickland was offered a fight with Darren Till.

“There were a few options they threw out to me. One fight I really liked was Sean Strickland. They offered him as well, and I actually said to Sean – because I’ve seen him a few times at the UFC – I said, ‘Sean, if you want to get it on at some point, let’s do it because I think you’re a good fighter, I think it would be a good fight.’ So listen, I’m still fighting the top and that’s how it is,” Till told Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast (via MMAFighting.com).

While Darren Till is definitely a big draw, he is not what Sean Strickland is looking for in his next fight. The 30-year-old American took to Twitter where he shutdown the idea of fighting Till, this while suggesting two ideal opponents.

Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn't like it lol!!!! Anyways I'm not fighting Darren Till. I want Costa and if Costa can't put down the wine and cookies I want Jack. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 21, 2021

“Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn’t like it lol!!!! Anyways I’m not fighting Darren Till. I want (Paulo) Costa and if Costa can’t put down the wine and cookies I want Jack (Hermansson).” – Strickland wrote.

Darren Till has gone just 1-4 in his last five fights, but he is still ranked at No. 8 in the UFC middleweight division.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is currently on a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall this past July.

Who would you like to see Strickland fight next?