Kamaru Usman says he was swindled out of $60k by an “attractive” female investment advisor

Kamaru Usman has revealed that early in his career, he lost $60k.

The way that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ lost the funds is a bit of an interesting story. As a novice investor, Usman met with a woman who he found attractive. According to the UFC welterweight champion, the woman convinced him that she would be able to make some investments for him.

As a result, Usman gave the woman $60k to invest. The UFC welterweight champion never saw any of the money again.

“Everything I always heard, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to put money in the market. You’ve got to invest in this; invest, invest.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really know what I was doing. So, a friend introduced me to some lady who invests for you. So, she approaches me. We have a conversation. We talk. She was attractive. Of course, nothing happened on that front. – Kamaru Usman said in an interview with GQ.

Usman continued, “But she was attractive. So, it was very easy to be distracted. Give her about almost $60,000; haven’t seen that money since. Yeah.”

While the UFC welterweight champion may have been scammed out of $60k, it’s likely he’s sitting pretty nowadays.

Now, Usman is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ captured the UFC welterweight strap in 2019 with a win over Tyron Woodley, and hasn’t looked back.

He’s since racked up five title defenses, defeating Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns in the process. While his next bout has yet to be confirmed, he’s expected to face Leon Edwards in a rematch later in 2022 according to UFC president Dana White.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated ‘Rocky’ in their first encounter in 2015, with Usman winning via unanimous decision.

