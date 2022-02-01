Paulo Costa says he’s “not even interested in fighting” unless he rematches Marvin Vettori next: “I want to hurt him”

Paulo Costa is only interested in fighting Marvin Vettori next.

Costa and Vettori headlined a Fight Night card back in October that was full of drama. On fight week, Vettori revealed Costa was not going to make weight and it was reported the bout would be moved to a 195lbs catchweight. Yet, by the time the two ended up sharing the Octagon with one another, it was a light heavyweight scrap.

In the end, it was Vettori winning a decision in a competitive fight and Costa says he wants to run it back as that is the only fight that interests him.

“I just said to let [UFC President] Dana White know,” Costa told Ag. Fight (translation by MMAFighting). “I’ll fight him now. It’s the only fight that interests me. No one else interests me. Unless if it’s for the title, but I’m no fool. I’m not stupid to consider [a title fight] now. I want to fight him. He’s the only viable guy that interests me. If it’s not him, I’m not even interested in fighting. I let Dana White know that… If it’s not Vettori, there’s no one else in the UFC that interests me.”

Why Paulo Costa wants to rematch Marvin Vettori is simple. He says he doesn’t respect the Italian and doesn’t like how he has a win over him.

Costa also has violent plans for Vettori if they were to fight again as he says he would leave him sidelined for at least a year.

“I don’t respect him,” Costa said of Vettori. “I want to end his life. He’s an a**hole, a fool. He had this win over me and thinks he’s the man, but he’s an a**hole, a child. We see he’s a goof, he can’t even wear shorts the right way. There’s a photo of him with his shorts backward, and he still thinks he’s the man. But I’ll fight him again. I mean, at least I plan to.

“I’m not saying I want to fight Vettori because he took my place in the ranking,” Costa continued. “It’s not about that. It’s because he’s an a**hole. I have to fight him. I have to erase this loss. I want to leave him sidelined for at least a year after the beating I give him. I want to hurt him. I’m angry.”

Although Costa wants the scrap with Vettori it seems highly unlikely the UFC will do the rematch given the fight just happened in October.

