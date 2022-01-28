Kamaru Usman details how he went about spending his first one million dollars

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has broken down how he spent the first one million dollars he earned with the promotion.

Ever since he entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it was clear to see that Kamaru Usman had a lot of potential. His triumph in The Ultimate Fighter set him up perfectly for a run in the big time and now, he holds the distinction of being the 170-pound king – and with five successful defences to his name, he’s already established himself as one of the division’s GOATs.

Of course, with success inside the Octagon comes financial rewards, with “The Nigerian Nightmare” recently giving GQ Sports an insight into where his money has been going.

“Daughter’s birthday party + a Nissan Maxima = $30,000

Rolex watch = $20,000

Coaches & trainers = $200,000

Daughter’s school = $30,000

A house = $500,000

Failed investment = $60,000

Smarter investment = $30,000

Range Rover Velar = $80,000

Investments with his brother = $50,000”

List via MMA Junkie

One of the important things to note about the champion is he’s got the self-awareness to know that not all of his early decisions have been great. There’s a lot of responsibility that goes alongside being the best welterweight in the world and when you’re being paid handsomely too, it’s bound to get quite overwhelming.

Through it all, though, Usman has been able to maintain his position as one of the most respected fighters in the sport. He’s been through wars, he’s gone through opponents in the blink of an eye, and he meets every challenge with a smile on his face.

As he prepares to defend the strap against Leon Edwards, it’ll be interesting to see how his journey continues to evolve.

