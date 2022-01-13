Leon Edwards is “100 percent” next for Kamaru Usman, says Dana White

Leon Edwards will finally be getting the title shot.

After Kamaru Usman beat Colby Covington at UFC 268, many expected Edwards to be next in line. Yet, Dana White would not confirm, especially after Khamzat Chimaev picked up a big win at UFC 267. Now, however, the UFC president confirmed to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Edwards will be next to challenge ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ for his belt.

When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 13, 2022

This is a fight that Edwards has talked about for years. Just recently, he said he believes Usman has fallen in love with his hands which will be the downfall in their rematch.

“I feel [the UFC] sees it,” Edwards said to ESPN back in November. “They now believe I am well-deserving. There is no one else for Usman to fight. I’m the guy saying ‘yes’ all the time. I’m the guy fighting. I feel the promotion and I am on the same page, let’s say that…

“Usman definitely fell in love with his hands,” Edwards added. “He definitely believes in them. He’s calling out [boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez]. He truly believes that he’s some sick striker. Fair play to him, but I know when we fight, he’ll be shooting for his takedowns. I don’t think it will be a striking match. I think it will be more wrestler versus striker. I’m looking forward to it.”

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a five-round decision win over Nate Diaz. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. He’s on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque. His last loss came back in 2015 to Usman. He’s also currently ranked third at welterweight.

Kamaru Usman (20-1) is 15-0 inside the Octagon and already beat Edwards in his second UFC appearance. The two fought in 2015 with Usman winning by decision, that was also the Brit’s last loss. In his career, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has wins over Covington, twice, Masvidal, twice, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia among others.