UFC books two exciting matchups for May 21, including Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieria

The UFC has decided to stack its May 21st Las Vegas fight night.

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani broke the news that the main event is a women’s bantamweight showcase. Former 135lb champion Holly Holm will take on rising contender Ketlen Viera in a five-round headliner.

UFC is targeting Holly Holm x Ketlen Vieira for their May 21 event in Vegas, per sources. 135 pounds. Main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 1, 2022

The bout is likely to be a title eliminator bout, given their places in the division. Holly Holm is coming off back-to-back wins against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. She’s recently had two bouts fall through, as main event headliners against Julianna Pena and Norma Dumont were both canceled in 2021.

Ketlen Vieira on other hand is coming off the biggest win of her career. She defeated former UFC women’s bantamweight, Miesha Tate, in November 2021. The victory moved her into title contention, and up to No.5 in the UFC rankings. However, the main event isn’t the only fight fans will be looking forward to.

FrontkickOnline broke the news that Alexander Gustafsson will be returning. ‘The Mauler’ has previously been in and out of retirement since 2019 following a loss to Anthony Smith. He was set to return at light-heavyweight against Paul Craig last year. However, it seems that the Swede has instead decided to move upwards.

On the May 21st fight night, Gustafsson will be facing off against UFC heavyweight mainstay Ben Rothwell. ‘Big Ben’ will be making his return to the cage for the first time since his first-round knockout loss against Marcos Rogerio de Lima in November 2021. However, he has won three of his last five fights inside the UFC Octagon.

As of now, those are the only two bouts known for the May fight night. However, fans can expect more fights to be announced for the card in the coming weeks.

Who do you got in the May 21st main event? Holly Holm or Ketlen Vieira?