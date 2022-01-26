Justin Gaethje wants Charles Oliveira bout in Brazil

Justin Gaethje has long declared that he deserves a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and he’s willing to go into enemy territory to get it.

Gaethje is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, in a fight that was labeled the best fight of 2021 by many fans and pundits. In the aftermath of the wild bout, ‘The Highlight’ began gunning for a title shot against the UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje has shot down any other fighter competing for the strap and has notably blasted former UFC dual-weight champion, Conor McGregor, for suggesting that he deserves the crack at UFC gold. The 33-year-old former UFC interim lightweight champion seems willing to do anything to get a title shot, and that includes fighting in Oliveira’s home country.

In an interview with BT Sport, Gaethje zeroed in on a date for his fight against Charles Oliveira, May 7th.

"He's irrelevant right now!" "There's a card May 7, I want to fight the Brazilian champ in Brazil.@Justin_Gaethje isn't about to let @TheNotoriousMMA leapfrog him for a shot at @CharlesDoBronxs. 🎤 @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/IIxYqesFMJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2022

“There’s a card in Brazil on May 7th. I want to fight the Brazilian champion, in Brazil. I want the chaos.” – Gaethje said when asked about a potential fight date against Charles Oliveira.

For now, it remains to be seen if ‘Do Bronx’ will indeed put his lightweight gold on the line in a fight against ‘The Highlight’. Oliveria has previously called for a fight against the massive star McGregor but has also shown interest in a bout against Gaethje as well.

For what’s worth, Dana White did announce in the aftermath of Gaethje’s win over Michael Chandler that ‘The Highlight’ would indeed receive a title shot next. However, the UFC president has since gone back a little bit on his statement, instead saying that “we’ll see what happens.”

What do you think about Justin Gaethje offering to fight Charles Oliveria in his home country of Brazil?