Conor McGregor attempts to revive rivalry with Brazil by taking aim at Charles Oliveira and Neymar Jr.

Conor McGregor is attempting to revive his rivalry with Brazil by taking aim at two of the country’s biggest stars in Charles Oliveira and Neymar Jr.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed inside of the Octagon since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Now on the mend and back to training, Conor McGregor is one of two fighters being eyed by reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

‘Do Bronx’, who successfully defended his 155 lb title last month with a submission win over the aforementioned Poirier, recently took to social media where he asked fans to choose between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje for his next opponent.

“Let’s start the year with this poll, who would you like to see fight with me?” Charles Oliveira captioned a photo of McGregor and Gaethje side by side on Instagram.

While Justin Gaethje is obviously not happy with the news that ‘Do Bronx’ is willing to let ‘Notorious’ jump the line (see more on that here), that is not preventing the former two division UFC champion in McGregor from making moves.

The Irishman recently took to Instagram where he captioned a photo of Charles Oliveira and Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. with the words: “Smoke the two of these 🏦 🏦 🔫 🏦 “

Conor McGregor is clearly attempting to renew the rivalry he once had with Brazil in hopes of luring ‘Do Bronx’ into a summer showdown.

McGregor had infuriated many Brazilians with his treatment of Jose Aldo in the lead up to their fight back at UFC 194.

If he proves successful in scoring a title match with Oliveira, it would be quite the accomplishment for ‘Notorious’, seeing as he’s not won a fight in two years.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will wind up fighting Conor McGregor in his next title defense? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!