Justin Gaethje scoffs at “irrelevant” Conor McGregor getting the next title shot

Justin Gaethje doesn’t like the idea of “irrelevant” Conor McGregor getting the next lightweight title shot.

After Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268, many thought that cemented himself as the next lightweight title challenger. However, after Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, he started taking shots at McGregor. Both men began expressing interest in a fight, but for Gaethje, he doesn’t think it is right for the Irishman to get a title fight.

“I don’t know, I don’t want to talk about it. The only reason it’s even almost (happening) is because you guys keep asking me about it, you guys keep talking about it,” Gaethje said to BT Sport. “You’re really just doing your job and it’s just to create a story, he’s irrelevant right now. He’s got a broken leg and you know, with that question you have to question the integrity. And, you as a journalist have to stand behind it and you know it should never happen and you should do everything to keep it from happening.”

Although Justin Gaethje does seem like the logical next lightweight contender, the UFC is a business, and a Conor McGregor title fight is big business. It is a big money fight for all the parties involved, and even if the Irishman is on a two-fight losing streak, fighters coming off losses have gotten title shots before so it isn’t out of the picture.

However, the hope for Gaethje is he can get the title fight against Oliveira in Brazil in May in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card. If he doesn’t get the fight in May, then the chances of the Irishman getting it only increase as he is expected to return from the broken leg by the summer.

Who do you think will get the next lightweight title shot, Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor?