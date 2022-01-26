Chael Sonnen joins Eagle FC in analyst role

Chael Sonnen remains one of the busiest men in the world of MMA.

‘The American Gangster’ enjoyed a successful career in the cage, and immediately found a career out of it. The three-time UFC title challenger retired from the sport in 2019 but was already doing work on the media side of things. He also enjoys a thriving YouTube channel, which has nearly 1 million subscribers.

Sonnen works on most UFC events as an analyst on the desk thanks to his role as a contributor to ESPN. He also works occasionally in a similar analytical role for Bellator. The 44-year-old has now added more work to his already busy schedule.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion announced on social media that ‘The Bad Guy’ had officially joined the company as an analyst. Sonnen’s debut with the company is expected to take place at EagleFC44: Spong vs. Kharitonov, set for January 28th.

The Bad Guy hits South Beach 🌴@ChaelSonnen joins #EagleFC as an analyst! pic.twitter.com/6GjZeIhpqi — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 25, 2022

Chael Sonnen is only one signing in a long line of high-profile acquisitions by the Nurmagomedov-ran promotion. Sonnen joins a commentary team featuring former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo, and former Invicta FC featherweight champion Felicia Spencer.

However, it’s EagleFC’s fighter signings that have made an even bigger splash. Over the past few months, Nurmagomedov has signed the likes of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, as well as former UFC title challengers Ray Borg and Bigfoot Silva.

EagleFC has been stacking up on talent in preparation for their United States debut, which occurs this Friday in Miami, Florida. The promotion has already planned its second show for March, which is scheduled to open its 165lb division with a main event featuring Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

With the news of EagleFC signing Chael Sonnen, it seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not done acquiring talent for in, and out of the cage.

What do you think about Chael Sonnen working for EagleFC?