Stipe Miocic unapologetic about waiting out for Jon Jones title shot: “I don’t care”

By Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

Stipe Miocic has had no problem waiting to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic

The former two-time heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since a rematch against Francis Ngannou in March 2021. That night saw Stipe Miocic badly knocked out by ‘The Predator’, avenging his prior loss to the champion. Over three years removed from that defeat, the former titleholder is preparing for a return to the octagon.

Stipe Miocic was originally scheduled to meet Jon Jones last November in the main event of UFC 295. However, just weeks before the event, ‘Bones’ suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced to withdraw. As a result, Miocic also withdrew. In their place was an interim title bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

The interim championship was later won by the aforementioned Aspinall. With Jon Jones still healing from injury, the British fighter has been vocal about his intent to defend the title. While he was offered a fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 300, the former champion shot down the offer. Speaking on a recent edition of the JAXXON Podcast with Rampage Jackson, the 41-year-old discussed his layoff.

Stipe Miocic opens up on waiting for fight against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

There, Stipe Miocic confirmed that he had no intention of fighting anyone but Jon Jones next. While he’s shown interest in a future fight with Tom Aspinall to unify the gold, the 41-year-old doesn’t want to fight the Brit next. As far as Miocic is concerned, ‘Bones’ is going to be next for him, and there’s zero question about that.

“You’re damn right.” Stipe Miocic responded when asked if he was going to be Jon Jones’ first fight back from injury. “I want that [fight]. No, I’m going to wait. I don’t care [about fighting anyone else]. I want that fight.”

As far as Stipe Miocic’s fight with Jon Jones is concerned, it is currently unbooked. However, later in the interview on the JAXXON Podcast, the former champion revealed that he’s in active discussions with the UFC for the contest. Earlier this week, Jones gave his own update, stating that he’s already verbally agreed to his next fight.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic? Who do you have winning in that heavyweight collision?

