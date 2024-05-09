Derrick Lewis reveals he fought Jailton Almeida with two torn shoulders: “I just didn’t have any strength”

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Derrick Lewis revealed he entered his last fight against Jailton Almedia with a serious injury.

Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida

Lewis stepped up to headline UFC Sao Paulo against Almeida and he lost a lackluster decision. Almedia was able to take him down at will as he scored six takedowns and controlled the fight for over 21 minutes on the ground.

Now, heading into his UFC main event fight against Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis, Lewis revealed he tore both his shoulders going into his last fight. Due to the injuries, he didn’t have the strength to get off his back which made the fight frustrating for him.

“The only thing that was bothering me was I tore both my shoulders. Like after I signed I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll accept the fight.’ Then a few days later I tore both my shoulders doing stupid jiu-jitsu drills. My rotator cuffs on both sides. So I couldn’t really push off or throw a punch. Then even throwing an uppercut hurt it,” Lewis said at UFC St. Louis media day.

“Then the week of the fight, that Monday. I had two ear infections in my left ear and my right ear at the same time and I didn’t get over that until like three weeks after the fight. It was a bad performance, but I was feeling great. I was feeling great. I was surprised with myself that we even went five rounds. I was comfortable in there, but I just didn’t have any strength in my shoulders,” Lewis continued.

Due to Lewis dealing with those injuries, he lost the fight by decision in lackluster fashion. But, he says he is healthy going into this fight against Nascimento and has vowed to do something special.

Derrick Lewis enters his UFC St. Louis main event being 1-4 in his last five fights and ranked 12th at heavyweight.

Related

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “He knocked out everybody… not me”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024
Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling reignite rivalry ahead of Merab Dvalishvili title fight: “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their war of words as the former prepares to battle Merab Dvalishvili.

Thiago Moises
UFC

Thiago Moises details “awkward” encounter with drug tester at his home: “My dog came into the bathroom”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

UFC fighter Thiago Moises has detailed an awkward encounter with a drug tester in his home recently.

Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper expecting an "exciting fight" against Viacheslav Borshchev in grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC St. Louis

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Chase Hooper knows he will have to get Viacheslav Borshchev to the ground if he is going to get his hand raised at UFC St. Louis.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis vows to do something "special" at UFC St. Louis against Rodrigo Nascimento: "This is my prime"

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Derrick Lewis believes he’s just entering the prime of his career as he headlines UFC St. Louis on Saturday night against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch

WATCH | Sean O'Malley's coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling's coach just moments before KO

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

A matchup between surging UFC flyweight contenders Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape has reportedly been added to UFC 304 in Manchester.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith responds to Alex Pereira's video of him falling asleep during his UFC 301 intro

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has weighed in on Alex Pereira’s latest social media jab.

Gable Steveson
WWE News

Former Olympian and WWE wrestler Gable Steveson reportedly begins training in MMA, also has multiple NFL offers

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former Olympic gold medalist and WWE superstar Gable Steveson is working on his next career path.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen offers to fight Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz boxing match: "I will be juiced up and I will beat him anytime"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is serious about fighting Jorge Masvidal in the future.