TJ Dillashaw not interested in Jose Aldo fight, says he deserves a title shot next: “I left as a champion”

TJ Dillashaw isn’t interested in fighting Jose Aldo.

After Aldo defeated Rob Font in the main event fight back in December, he called out Dillashaw for a number one contender bout. On paper, it made sense as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are not having their title unification bout until April. However, for Dillashaw, he says he won’t be ready until the summer due to the knee injury he sustained in his win over Cory Sandhagen.

“It’s on track, I just didn’t realize how much work I would have to get done,” Dillashaw told ESPN. “I didn’t realize how beat up my knee was. I knew what I tore but once I watched the video of what [the surgeon] did to me, I messed it up really bad. I almost have a full range of motion. Strength is there. I’ve just gotta make sure I’m safe about getting those full motions. I wouldn’t say an exact timeframe, but I imagine halfway through the year. I’m able to hit mitts, strength, and conditioning. I haven’t done any grappling yet. That’s the last thing I’ll feel comfortable about again. And then I have to start thinking about getting into a camp.”

With Dillashaw focusing on his rehab, he will be paying close attention to the bantamweight title fight in April. The hope for the former bantamweight kingpin is that he gets the next title shot, as he says he deserves the opportunity given he left as the champion. That is why he isn’t interested in taking another fight.

“Let’s be honest, I left as a champion,” TJ Dillashaw said. “I came back, fought a No. 1 contender after a 2.5-year layoff. I was able to beat him. What else is there for me? Nothing is going to get me up and excited except getting my belt back. That’s my goal. There’s nothing else for me to really set my eyes on.”

Whether or not Dillashaw will get the next title shot is uncertain. However, he is ranked second behind Yan so it does appear he is next in line.

