Daniel Cormier praises Sean O’Malley’s callout of Conor McGregor: “Keep your name on that same playing field!”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier loved to see Sean O’Malley call for a fight with Conor McGregor.

In case you missed it, a rivalry between ‘Sugar’ and ‘The Notorious’ has begun brewing. Earlier this month, Ryan Garcia failed a drug test stemming from his boxing match with Devin Haney. That positive test resulted in a rant from Conor McGregor, who slammed the boxer. The Irishman also aimed at Sean O’Malley in the rant, who previously failed a drug test for the same substance Garcia did.

That resulted in some shots being fired by the UFC bantamweight champion. Earlier this week, Sean O’Malley responded to Conor McGregor, calling him jealous. ‘Sugar’ also speculated that the real beef could be that he didn’t sign with the Irishman’s management company a while ago. However, O’Malley also said something else.

Earlier this week, Sean O’Malley called for a lightweight fight against Conor McGregor. While ‘Sugar’ currently fights at bantamweight, he’s willing to go up 20 pounds for a fight against ‘The Notorious’. While that sounds a little bit crazy on paper, Daniel Cormier seems to be a fan of the idea. ‘DC’ discussed the potential bout on his Good Guy, Bad Guy Podcast with Chael Sonnen.

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier reacts to back and forth between Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor

On the podcast, Daniel Cormier opined that while the fight might not happen, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Regardless ‘DC’ praised Sean O’Malley going back and forth with Conor McGregor, stating that it puts the two on the same playing field. Cormier added that now, ‘Sugar’ is just one callout away from a potential fight with the superstar.

“It feels like it raises [his stock] and gets people talking.” Daniel Cormier stated on the podcast. “Here’s what Sean O’Malley needs to do and this is one thing he recognizes. Merab Dvalishvili for a guy like you, for a guy like me, it’s exciting because we love the wrestling. We love his ability to grind people out, truly take their will and their spirit, and make them not want to fight him. But to the general fan, Merab Dvalishvili will not draw you into a Sean O’Malley fight like some of these other guys right?”

He continued, “Sean doesn’t have that as a challenger. So what do you do? The next best thing to do is this. Callout Conor, get your name aligned with the biggest name in the sport. Especially now that McGregor is coming back. Hope that when Conor fights at International Fight Week, the biggest fight card of the year for the UFC general, Sean O’Malley is in the arena… After the fight, hope Conor just dogs him out. That keeps him on the same playing field with him.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see a fight between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley in the future?