Chael Sonnen recounts the night Jon Jones mooned his mother: “Jon’s a pretty funny guy”

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones have a long and storied history dating back to their light heavyweight title fight in 2013.

Sonnen (31-17-1 MMA) and Jones (26-1 MMA) collided in the headliner of UFC 159, with ‘Bones’ successfully defending his 205lbs title with a first round TKO.

Despite the decisive outcome in their title fight, ‘Bones’ and ‘The American Gangster’ never buried the hatchet. Instead, the pair have continued to trade insults over the course of the past eight and a half years.

That trend continued this past week after Jon Jones came across reports that Chael Sonnen was detained in Las Vegas for multiple citations of battery (see more on that here).

While Sonnen has yet to publicly address Jones for those comments, the former UFC title challenger did recently share a light hearted story about ‘Bones’ during a episode of The MMA Hour.

“So Jon and I fight in New Jersey, and we get done [at] about 2:00 a.m. [and back] from the arena. The fight ends at 1:00 a.m. and I’ve got to get stitches, then there’s a post-fight press conference, so it’s 2:00 a.m., it’s a late night. I’ve got to be in the lobby at 6:00 a.m. the next morning to meet my mother to get to the airport to fly back to Portland. So Jon was up around the clock, and when I get to my mother in the lobby of the hotel at 6 a.m., there’s only my mother and Jon Jones there.”

Chael Sonnen continued (h/t MMAFighting):

“Jon is wearing nothing but red sweatpants. He’s got no shirt, no hat, no shoes. When I say nothing, he’s wearing nothing but red sweatpants. And he’s visiting with her, and he’s being very polite. Jon excuses himself, my mother and I get our bags and we’re going to go. Jon takes the elevator up, then he walks out. It was one of those hotels where the doors are on the outside so you can see everything. And Jon yells down to her one last time to get her to look up — dropped his pants, mooned her, went into his room and went to sleep. She loved it.”

While Chael Sonnen is certainly not a “fan” of Jon Jones, he is willing to acknowledge that ‘Bones’ can be pretty funny.

“(My mom) still laughs about that to this day. So I don’t want to hear people say that Jon was inappropriate. It was a funny moment. It’s up to my mother to decide. She liked it. I am still upset and annoyed with Jon. I think he would be at me too. But that doesn’t mean I can’t stand back and acknowledge, Jon’s a pretty funny guy.”

What do you think of the news that Jon Jones gave Chael Sonnen’s mom a red sweatpants night following UFC 159?