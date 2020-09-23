Justin Gaethje interested to see how Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts when he starts to bleed at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje promises to make Khabib Nurmagomedov bleed when they fight for the lightweight title at UFC 254.

Gaethje is known as one of the most violent fighters on the UFC roster. In most of his fights, he and his opponent are bleeding. Yet, if you look at Nurmagomedov’s fights, he is never bleeding. So, for “The Highlight” he is interested in seeing how the champ reacts when he sees and tastes his own blood.

“I know I’m going to see his blood. I want him to see his blood and I want to see his reaction. He isn’t as crazy as me, that’s the thing,” Justin Gaethje said to ESPN. “I think he is crazy and loves competition but he isn’t quite as crazy as me. He also hasn’t seen his blood many times, I’m sure. His style of fighting is not something where you are looking for blood. I bet that doesn’t even cross his mind that he will see his own blood. That has never been a factor for him.”

Justin Gaethje enters this fight on a four-fight winning streak where last time out he scored a fifth-round TKO over Tony Ferguson to win the interim title back at UFC 249. Before that, he had first-round knockouts over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. He also has championship experience in WSOF.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last September. It was his second title defense after he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is a fight many fans are looking forward to. Many pundits have said The Highlight will be the toughest test for the champ. Gaethje certainly has the skill set to win the fight and he also plans on making it go violently like most of his fights.

Who do you think will win, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje?