Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull re-booked to fight Pedro Carvalho

At long last, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has been re-booked to fight his next opponent Pedro Carvalho.

Pitbull, who is also the Bellator lightweight champion, was originally set to fight Carvalho with his belt on the line in the semifinals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix at Bellator 241 back in March. However, the fight and the entire event was scrapped at the last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bellator re-started its events back in July, but due to visa issues for the champion, Bellator hasn’t been able to re-book Pitbull vs. Carvalho fight until now.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, Bellator has finally been able to re-book the Pitbull vs. Carvalho fight. According to the report, Bellator is planning on this fight taking place on November 12. The event hasn’t officially been named, but it is expected to be called Bellator 251. Like all of the United States-based events that Bellator is putting on right now, this card is expected to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Pitbull (30-4) is a double champion in Bellator and is one of the promotion’s greatest fighters ever. The 33-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes wins over the likes of Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Weichel, Daniel Straus, and Emmanuel Sanchez. He also has other notable career wins over Pat Curran, Wilson Reis, and Henry Corrales.

Carvalho (11-3) is currently riding a six-fight win streak including a perfect 4-0 to begin his Bellator career. The 25-year-old Portugal native is coming off of back-to-back impressive wins over Sam Sicilia and Derek Campos. While the Straight Blast Gym product is certainly a talented prospect, there is no doubt that this fight against Pitbull represents a massive jump up in competition.

Who do you think wins, Patricio Pitbull or Pedro Carvalho?