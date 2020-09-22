Khamzat Chimaev says he is fighting Stephen Thompson next

Khamzat Chimaev claims he is fighting Stephen Thompson next.

After Chimaev scored a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, many wondered what would be next for him. It was reported he would fight Demian Maia. Yet, after the fight, many thought the Swede should get a top-five opponent. According to the undefeated prospect, he claims he is fighting Stephen Thompson.

We fighting next lets go leave Leon alone 🐺🐺 https://t.co/iltFiK7Nrm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 22, 2020

“We fighting next lets go leave Leon alone,” Chimaev wrote.

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July and took the MMA world by storm after he dominated John Philipps en route to a second-round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight. Chimaev made his debut in July and is already in 3-0 inside the Octagon and could be one or two wins away from a title shot.

Stephen Thompson, meanwhile, beat Vicente Luque by decision last November to get back into the win column. Before that, he was knocked out by Anthony Pettis after a controversial decision loss to Darren Till. He did call out Leon Edwards earlier, but Chimaev has an interest in fighting him.

Khamzat Chimaev has proven he is becoming a massive star and for UFC president, Dana White he says the Swede is special.

“One punch. 17 seconds. This kind is special. He’s different than any fighter I’ve ever sen. I’ve been in the business for a very long time, I’ve seen a lot of greats come and go,” Dana White said. “This kid is absolutely special and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Whether or not Chimaev and Thompson will fight next is uncertain, but the fight does make sense to happen down the line.

Would you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Stephen Thompson? And, who do you think would win, Chimaev or Thompson?