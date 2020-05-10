UFC 249 Results: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

Tony Ferguson squares off with Justin Gaethje for the promotions interim lightweight title in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 249 event.

Ferguson was initially slated to compete against reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, ‘The Eagle‘ was grounded in Russia forcing the UFC to turn to Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje will enter UFC 249 on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of the victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, ‘The Highlight’ has scored finishes over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

As for Tony Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champion is currently riding a sensational twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

Round one begins and Tony Ferguson takes the center of the Octagon and begins to circle. Justin Gaethje fires off a low kick. Ferguson goes to the body with a jab. He leaps in with a kick and then a left hand. Ferguson with a punch but Gaethje blocks it and lands a hard low kick. ‘The Highlight’ feints with another kick and then unloads one for real. Ferguson with a short left hook. Gaethje with a big right, Ferguson counters with a low kick. Another good right from Justin. Now a left hook. Ferguson appears ok. He answers with a front kick to the body. Gaethje swings and misses with a massive left. He lands a nice inside low kick and then a left over the top. Ferguson with a high kick that partially lands. Justin with a nice body shot. Ferguson lands a shot to the body as well. Both men just miss with wild punches. Gaethje with a nice inside low kick. Ferguson with one of his own. ‘The Highlight’ swings and misses with a big hook. Under a minute to go in round one now. Justin Gaethje with a nice left hand. He follows that up with a straight right. Ferguson replies with a stiff jab. Gaethje with a left hook that smashes Ferguson. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC 249 main event begins and Tony Ferguson lands a superman punch but Gaethje counters with a right hand. Justin with a nice low kick and then a left hook. How Ferguson ate that punch I will never know. Gaethje avoids a combination and lands a nice body shot. He connects with another left. Justin Gaethje is really starting to find his confidence now. Ferguson responds with a right hand but eats another low kick for his efforts. Gaethje with a combination and then another low kick. Tony Ferguson responds with a good kick to the body. Gaethje answers with a left hand and then another. He appears to be slowing down a bit. Ferguson notices it and begins to turn it on. Gaethje with a nice low kick. Ferguson replies with a good combination. Another hard left hand lands for Gaethje. Ferguson with a low kick and then one to the body. He lands an uppercut the momentarily drops Justin. Gaethje is back to his feet and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 249 main event begins and Gaethje goes to the body and then the head with a combination. Ferguson moves forward but eats another right. ‘El Cucuy’ is relentless to start here in round three. He will not allow Justin Gaethje to breathe. Another good shot from Gaethje appears to have opened up a cut on the eye of Ferguson. A good right hand lands for Justin Gaethje. That appeared to rock “El Cucuy”. Gaethje moving forward now. He lands a right and then another. Amazing toughness being shown by Tony Ferguson here. Another big shot for Justin Gaethje before the horn sounds to end round three.

👊💥😱 How is Ferguson still standing after this massive right from @Justin_Gaethje?! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Ow1Qdb3cNQ — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Round four begins and Tony Ferguson is trying to change levels early here. Justin Gaethje avoids a wheel kick and then lands a low kick. ‘The Highlight’ with a left hand and then a low kick. Ferguson comes forward with a front kick to the body. He throws a left hand but Justin blocks it. Gaethje with a right and Tony answers. Another punch from Justin and Tony is hurt. He retreats but Justin stays on him. ‘El Cucuy’ just misses with a high kick. He comes forward but narrowly misses eating a huge hammer of a right from Gaethje. Ferguson with a kick that hits Gaethje low. We break and the restart. Tony with a left hand. Gaethje with a left hook. Ferguson with a jab and then another hook now. Justin lands an outside low kick that buckles Tony. Round four comes to an end.

The fifth and final round begins and Justin Gaethje lands another right hand that hurts Tony Ferguson. He is punishing Tony in there now. Big shots from Gaethje. He is taking his time and picking ‘El Cucuy’ apart. Gaethje continues to pepper Ferguson with low kicks and right hands. The referee has seen enough! It is over!

JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH THE ULTIMATE HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT! 🏆 @Justin_Gaethje with a championship level performance in the biggest fight of his career! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FyyXZYBVG0 — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Official UFC 249 Result: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Tony Ferguson

Do you think Justin Gaethje will be able to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020