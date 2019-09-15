Justin Gaethje discusses what’s next following TKO win over Cowboy

Tonight, fighting legend Donald Cerrone touched gloves with one of the UFC’s most ruthless brawlers, Justin Gaethje.

The warriors collided at the Rogers Arena at UFC Vancouver and as expected the fight win produced fireworks.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone had 36 professional wins to his name going into the fight. He secured stoppage wins over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez, followed by a unanimous decision victory Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottowa. However, Tony Ferguson broke Cerrone’s 3 fight win streak by defeating him via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 238.

His opponent and former training partner, ‘The Highlight’ joined the UFC roster 6 years after ‘Cowboy’, but has certainly been making up for lost time. He has achieved 17 knock out victories in his MMA career and is known for his caveman-aggressive fighting style.

During an interview, Justin Gaethje guaranteed that one of them would be put to sleep in the main event. It turns out he was right. Gaethje was able put ‘Cowboy’ away in the very first round after landing some nasty low kicks followed by two crushing hooks.

The victory marked Gaethje’s third in row, and third straight first round finish.

‘The Highlight’, Justin Gaethje, spoke about “what’s next” following his win over Donald Cerrone this evening in Vancouver.

“The Irishman’s retired. I want a real fighter. I want the winner of Tony and Khabib.”

“That was my friend, I didn’t want to keep punching him. I’ll be honest with you.” – Justin Gaethje added on why he was mad at the referee.

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom September 14, 2019