Justin Gaethje guarantees someone is ‘going to sleep’ in Cowboy fight

Justin Gaethje believes we’ll see an explosive end to his fight against Donald Cerrone. He says somebody is going to sleep.

Gaethje and Cerrone are going head-to-head this weekend at UFC Vancouver. This isn’t the first time the fighters have faced off. In an interview with The Score, Donald Cerrone revealed that he and Gaethje have previously trained together. Gaethje, meanwhile, went as far to say Cerrone knocked him out in training.

During the open workouts for UFC Vancouver, Gaethje revealed his plan to return the favor.

“I’m telling you, September 14th, best live show on planet earth to be going on,” he said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Cowboy’s gonna bring it. I want to just assure you that I’m going to go to sleep or he’s going to go to sleep. I’m going to fight how I’ve always fought, I’m going to start low and bring it high. I’ve never seen Cowboy go to sleep so it’s hard to picture me punching him going to sleep, but I will get knocked out trying, I will promise you that.”

Gaethje, who fights with the apt nickname “The Highlight”, has a do-or-die fighting style that has resulted in 17 of his wins coming via TKO. He’s currently on a two-fight streak. Gaethje last beat Edson Barboza at UFC Philadelphia. Prior to that, he delivered a sensational first-round knock out over James Vick. Gaethje is looking to achieve the same again against Cerrone.

“I would be doing him a disservice if I didn’t try and knock him out,” Gaethje said at the open workouts.

“He’s the second man to call me Homer Simpson and he’s the second man who will go to sleep for it.”

It sure sounds like somebody will be taking a nap in the UFC Vancouver main event. Do you think Justin Gaethje has what it takes to serve Cowboy a nightcap?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/12/2019.