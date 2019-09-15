Conor McGregor reacts to Justin Gaethje’s TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC Vancouver

Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event and of course former lightweight champ Conor McGregor was watching.

Donald Cerrone entered UFC Vancouver looking to rebound, this after suffering a second round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in his most recent Octagon appearance at June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago. Prior to the setback, ‘Cowboy’ had reeled off three wins in a row, which included stoppage victories over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA) entered the bout on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main event lived up to the hype as Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone proceeded to throw down right from the opening bell.

In the end, it was Justin Gaethje who emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Following his win, Gaethje was asked what’s next, he responded by insinuating the winner of Khabib vs Ferguson, this since Conor is retired.

Shortly following tonight’s main event, ‘Mystic Mac’ took to Twitter where he shared the following tweet:

