Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reacts following TKO loss to Justin Gaethje

Tonight, Canadian fans had the privilege of watching a monumental matchup live: Justin Gaethje vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event of UFC Vancouver.

Justin Gaethje entered the Octagon on a two-fight winning streak. He defeated James Vick with a sensational first-round knockout and secured a first-round victory in his subsequent -fights have earned him a reputation as a ‘first-round finisher’. Before beating James Vick at UFC Lincoln, Gaethje lost to worthy opponents, Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alverez. They were the first two losses of his professional career.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ has become a veteran on the sport. However, he entered tonight’s main event looking to vindicate his last fight: a loss against Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. Cerrone’s now-infamous swollen eye was enough to result in a doctor’s stoppage at the end of round 2. His previous fight was a unanimous decision victory of Al Iaquinta.

After the fighters touched gloves, the action began much to the thrill of fights fans live in attendance and watching around the world.

Justin Gaethje was able to utilize his aggression and power to ultimately get the better of Donald Cerrone in tonight’s main event. After softening ‘Cowboy’ up with some nasty low kicks, Gaethje would put an end to the contest with some a pair of viscous hooks followed by some ground and pound.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reacted to tonight’s loss during his post-fight interview:

“This kid is a stud, man. It’s very hard to fight a friend. What a cool dude. What a cool sport.”

This article first appeared on BJPENNDOTCOM September 14, 2019