Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov

Justin Gaethje has gone after Barstool’s Dave Portnoy after it was claimed that he visited Chechnya at the invitation of Ramzan Kadyrov.

The presence of Dave Portnoy as a fan of both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann has rubbed some people the wrong way. However, it’s nothing in comparison to the impact Ramzan Kadyrov has had on mixed martial arts.

The Chechen dictator, accused of many war crimes, is close with many UFC fighters. That includes Khamzat Chimaev, Henry Cejudo and formerly Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It also includes Justin Gaethje, the former UFC interim lightweight champion.

Recently, Gaethje took a trip to Chechnya alongside Usman and Cejudo at the invitation of Kadyrov. Portnoy, meanwhile, had a reported confrontation with ‘The Highlight’ at UFC 282.

After the controversy arose, Portnoy decided to comment on Gaethje’s relationship with him – and Justin didn’t take it well.

Never met the guy. Go Fuck yourself — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

Come on guy, you won’t show me one picture or video of me with the guy you talking about. I was there. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

Are you saying all Russians look alike? Went for the kids birthday party. I also like to shoot guns. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

“That’s an outright lie and slander. #davesabitch”

“Never met the guy. Go F*** yourself”

“Come on guy, you won’t show me one picture or video of me with the guy you talking about. I was there.”

Gaethje’s Kadyrov issue

“Are you saying all Russians look alike? Went for the kids birthday party. I also like to shoot guns.”

While Gaethje may not have actually met Kadyrov in person, it doesn’t really help his case here.

The mere fact that the trip happened is suspicious in the eyes of many. Of course, it doesn’t mean he agrees with Ramzan’s history whatsoever.

In equal measure, though, it isn’t going to look good in the eyes of his fans considering everything that’s happened.

Where do you fall on this Justin Gaethje issue? Do you believe he’s telling the truth? When will we next see him compete inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!