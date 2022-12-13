Dana White implores fans to “call the commission” over concerns that the Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight was rigged

UFC president Dana White has dismissed a fan for showing frustration at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon.

Over the years, Dana White has never been one to shy away from a debate. In equal measure, he’s never turned a blue eye to controversy – at least, not that often.

The president of the promotion has always been someone who strives to find success for the UFC. That’s involved pushing a lot of young fighters, with the potential to become stars, to the top.

Of course, it’s a sink or swim deal in the UFC, which is why it’s rare to see any easy fights take place.

At UFC 282 last weekend, Paddy Pimblett beat Jared Gordon via unanimous decision in a bout many believed he lost. In response, White opted to criticize Gordon for his game plan heading into the third round.

After a fan called Dana out on social media, he had the following response.

Fan: “Nobody cares Dana. We care about that robbery of a fight that happen last night”

White: “call the commission if you are that concerned with it.”

White pushes out the noise

It’s not exactly uncommon for Dana White to take on this kind of approach. In some ways, you could say he’s actually right, in the sense that he isn’t the one in control of the judges.

Still, though, arguing with people on Instagram doesn’t give off the best look for the boss.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to stop doing it but it does mean even more scrutiny for both himself and probably Pimblett down the line.

What do you think of Dana White’s reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s win? Where does ‘The Baddy’ go from here as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!