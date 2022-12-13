Just Scrap Radio Ep. 105 with Julian Erosa, David Feldman, Cody Brundage, Bryan Battle, Journey Newson, and Saidyokub Kakhramonov

The 105th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 66.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (2:43). Next, BKFC president David Feldman (24:42) comes on. UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (37:52) joins the show. Then, UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (54:14) stops by. UFC bantamweight Journey Newson (1:11:08) comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight Saidyokub Kakhramonov (1:25:35).

Julian Erosa opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 66 fight against Alex Caceres. Julian talks about his last win over Hakeem Dawdou and finally getting the chance to face Caceres, who is someone he has called out. He talks about what a win does for him and what his goal for 2023 is.

David Feldman comes on to discuss BKFC having their 50th event last weekend and the state of the promotion. He gives some updates on key fighters like Paige VanZant, Greg Hardy, and others while also talking about wanting to sign big-name free agents.

Cody Brundage joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 66 short-notice fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Cody talks about how the fight came to be and Rodolfo Vieira pulling out of their scheduled fight in November. He also touches on what a win does for him and his goal for 2023.

Bryan Battle then comes on to talk about his short-notice UFC Vegas 66 fight against Rinat Fakhretdinov. Bryan talks about why he wanted the fight, how it came together and how familiar he was with his opponent.

Journey Newson joins the program for the first time to talk about his UFC Vegas 66 fight against Sergey Morozov. Journey talks about his last win over Fernier Garcia and how the PI has helped him mentally, which has helped him tremendously in his personal life as well as his fighting career.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 66 fight against Said Nurmagomedov. Kakhramonov talks about why he dislikes Nurmagomedov and not thinking highly of him. He also talks about his friendship with Terrance McKinney and what his goal for 2023 is.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher