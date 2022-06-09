Julianna Pena claims Dana White was “bummed” that she beat Amanda Nunes: “His little golden goose got tapped out”

Julianna Pena claims Dana White initially wasn’t happy that she defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Pena entered the fight as a massive +700 underdog as many thought Nunes would do what she usually does and that is run through her opponent. The first round went the champ’s way but in the second, it was clear Pena was there and still ready to fight. She then began to bring the fight to Nunes and landed heavy shots before sinking in a choke to become the new champ.

When Nunes tapped it surprised most people including White, and Pena claims the UFC boss was bummed that his “golden goose” lost.

“I think he has, yeah. But, I also think that you know, he’s a little bit bummed that his little golden goose got tapped out,” Pena said to Barstool Chicago. “Of course, it’s so much better for them financially to have this girl who’s never been beaten in seven years, never been tapped out, never lost, and has belts in two weight classes, she’s fought the who’s who of the division and she’s slayed all those giants.

“Of course, they’re not thinking I have a chance and they want her to win because it looks better for the promotion, it looks better for the UFC,” Pena continued. “They weren’t expecting to me to win. I literally looked at them after the fight and all of their jaws are to the floor. I was like, sorry to ruin your day guys, sorry but what am I going to do? It’s not anything that’s rigged by any means it’s up to the individual.”

Although Julianna Pena claims Dana White was not happy she won, she believes that has changed. But, in order to remain the champ, she will need to defeat Nunes again at UFC 277 on July 30 as the two will serve as the main event.

