Jack Della Maddalena plans to make UFC 275 scrap against Ramazan Emeev a “very violent fight” that leads to “a brutal finish”

Jack Della Maddalena expects to kick off the UFC 275 main card with a bang.

Della Maddalena is set for his second UFC fight when he meets Ramazan Emeev to open up the main card on Saturday in Singapore. It’s an intriguing matchup and now that he has one UFC fight under his belt Jack expects to perform much better on Saturday.

“I think so, it was all pretty new but the actual fight itself I felt pretty good,” Della Maddalena said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I didn’t have any jitters in the fight, so hopefully, no jitters come this time, I don’t expect them to come now that I’ve seen it. Just get in there and fight as usual.”

When Della Maddalena got the fight offer to be on another pay-per-view he was ecstatic to fight in front of fans again. But, that excitement only grew once he found out he would be opening up the pay-per-view card.

“I’m super excited to be able to kick off the pay-per-view there will be a lot of eyes,” Della Maddalena said. “I will be able to kick it off, and hopefully kick it off with a brutal finish.”

Entering the scrap, Jack Della Maddalena is well-aware that Ramazan Emeev will try and wrestle him and clinch him and grind out a win that way. The Aussie doesn’t think Emeev is a very dangerous opponent, which is giving him confidence heading into UFC 275.

Not only is Della Maddalena confident he will get his hand raised, but he expects to get a finish in a very violent fight.

“I don’t think he’s a very dangerous opponent, he’s good at grinding the fight out to go the distance,” Della Maddalena said. “Which is perfect, I’m excited, I’m going to try and take him out from the get-go, he’s quite flat-footed, I’m going to keep the feet moving and sting him and I feel like I will get that finish… I always put that extra pressure on myself to try and get that finish and make it a violent fight.”

If Della Maddalena gets his hand raised on Saturday, and does so by stoppage, he hopes he can get another two fights in this year and end the year as a top-15 welterweight.

“I understand it probably won’t get me into the top-15 but I’m hoping this fight will get me an opponent next time out that will elevate me into the top-15. Hopefully, by the end of the year I’m in the top-15,” Della Maddalena said.

Do you think Jack Della Maddalena will finish Ramzan Emeev at UFC 275?

