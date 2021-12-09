UFC 269 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Amanda Nunes is dropping back down to bantamweight to defend her strap against Julianna Pena. Entering the fight, Nunes is a massive -900 favorite while the challenger is a +600 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The big surprise is not all the pros are picking Nunes as one is going with the upset in thinking Pena can pull it off.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena:

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: Amanda Nunes in the first or second round. She’s too good for everyone else.

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: It’s hard to pick against Nunes. But, it’s hard to stay at the top for so long and Nunes hasn’t fought at bantamweight in two years so maybe the weight cut gets to her. I’ll pick Pena to pull off the upset.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: It’s hard to go against the GOAT in Amanda Nunes. She has improved every fight and is unstoppable. I don’t see her losing to anyone anytime soon.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Nunes is unbeatable. I think she could beat a lot of guys, too, so I think she beats Pena.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Nunes by knockout in the first.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Amanda Nunes. I don’t see anybody beating her. I know Pena is known for her ground game but I think Nunes might actually be better. She’s better everywhere but it is a fight and anything can happen.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: The GWOAT Amanda Nunes. However, she wants to win is how she will win.

Andre Ewell, UFC featherweight: Nunes. I don’t see how Pena can beat her as she doesn’t have one-punch KO power.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: That isn’t even a question. Amanda Nunes by stoppage, probably in the first or second round.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: Amanda Nunes. Julianna Pena is cool and a good fighter but Nunes is on a different level.

***

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Chris Daukaus, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Eryk Anders, Diego Ferreira, Randy Costa, Andre Ewell, Vince Morales, Louis Smolka

Fighters picking Julianna Pena: Stephen Thompson

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 269 main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Who do you think wins the co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena?