Daniel Cormier shares his pick for the most athletically gifted female fighter in the UFC

Former UFC two-weight champion Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on who the most athletically gifted female fighter is in the promotion.

From his days as a UFC fighter to his current MMA analyst duties, Daniel Cormier has never been shy to speak his mind. He’s seen some of the best fighters of this or any other era come and go, and this Saturday at UFC 275, he’ll be watching closely as some of the finest athletes in the game gear up for one hell of a night in Singapore.

One women’s strawweight bout, in particular, is drawing attention as Weili Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk prepare to run back their iconic 2020 showdown.

According to Cormier, the match-up features the most athletically gifted female fighter in mixed martial arts – Weili Zhang.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“We know that when you look at Weili, she is the most athletically gifted fighter across all female fighting. Even if she’s lost, no one has more athletic ability than Zhang Weili. This is an evenly matched fight, it’s a great fight, and it’s going to come down to adjustments. If Joanna Jedrzejczyk can make the adjustments, if she can do in the dark what was necessary, it will give her an opportunity, especially with Carla Esparza as the champion right now.”

Weili Zhang was able to get her hand raised in their first meeting but as we know, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s going to repeat that success in the rematch, although it should be said that Joanna Jędrzejczyk has been off for over two years since that encounter.

Cormier will be there live in attendance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to call the action alongside lead commentator Jon Anik and fellow analyst Michael Bisping.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier and his assessment of Weili Zhang as the UFC’s best female athlete?