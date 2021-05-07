Joshua Fabia accuses Dana White and Sean Shelby of sleeping with female UFC fighters

Joshua Fabia, the coach of Diego Sanchez, has made some serious allegations against Dana White and Sean Shelby.

Over the past couple of weeks, Sanchez and Fabia have been going at White and the UFC. Sanchez was then released by the promotion and White said it was due to Fabia being crazy.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife,” White said about Fabia. “How f*****g nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is bats**t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.”

After those comments, Sanchez and Fabia only continued to voice their displeasure against the UFC. Now, Fabia claims White and matchmaker, Sean Shelby sleep with UFC fighters.

“Why isn’t nobody talking about, that the reckoning happened, and that Dana White gets to fu*k fighters?” Fabia said during an interview with John Gibson (h/t LowKickMMA). “How many female fighters has he (White) has sex with? How many female fighters has Sean Shelby had sex with? This is the truth, man.“

“And so, let’s just get real,” Fabia continued. “There’s a lot of dirty, ridiculousness, and if you don’t want to clean it up and address it, and do this, yeah, man — I do have to show videos. I do have to show things because nobody else has recorded anything. Nobody else has protected themselves. Nobody else protected their fighter.”

There is no telling if Fabia is telling the truth. However, there is no question he has been trashing White and the UFC, so it is hard to believe. White and Shelby have also yet to respond to these accusations.

What do you make of Joshua Fabia saying Dana White and Sean Shelby sleep with UFC fighters?