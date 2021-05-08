Bellator 258 Results: Michael Page TKO’s Derek Anderson (Video)

Opening up the Bellator 258 main card, Michael Page and Derek Anderson are finally set to meet.

Michael Page (18-1) is on a four-fight winning streak and is set for his first fight of 2021. Last time out, he scored a decision win over Ross Houston in October, in his lone fight of 2020. In 2019, he had five fights going 4-1 with a decision win over Paul Daley and KO wins over Richard Kiely, Gianni Melillo, and Shinso Anzai. His lone loss came to Douglas Lima by KO. Page is ranked second at welterweight in the Bellator rankings.

Derek Anderson (17-3) is on a three-fight winning streak. Last time out, he scored a head kick KO over Killys Mota at Bellator 251 in November. The former lightweight is 8-3 in Bellator with notable wins over Patricky Pitbull, twice, Brandon Girtz, and Saad Awad. His losses came to Marcin Held, Brent Primus, and Derek Camps. He’s currently ranked sixth at welterweight in the Bellator rankings.

Round one starts with no glove touch. Page lands a heavy low kick, Anderson misses a punch. Big right hand from Page who taunts Anderson afterward. A flying knee from “MVP” is blocked. Good uppercut from Page but Anderson partially blocks it. Page lands a beautiful combination and another good shot. Anderson shoots for a takedown and the Englishman is doing a good job of stuffing it as he lands some elbows and knees in the clinch. Page breaks out of the clinch and lands a head kick that drops Anderson and has his nose bleeding and MVP taunts him. Anderson’s nose is broken and Page lands another shot. What a round for Page. The doctor stops the fight due to the broken nose.

Official result: Michael Page wins by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1.

Who do you think Michael Page should fight next after his TKO win?